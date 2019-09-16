McCain recorded seven tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 43-0 loss to the Patriots.

McCain was a rare bright spot for Miami's defense during Sunday's blowout loss. The 26-year-old was initially listed as questionable for Week 2 due to a shoulder injury, but he managed to play 68 snaps on defense and looks back to full health.

