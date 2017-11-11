Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Questionable for Monday
McCain has a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Panthers, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
McCain started the week as a limited practice participant but was a full participant Friday and Saturday and seems on track to play Monday. The 2015 fifth-round pick should remain a part of the Dolphins nickel package against the Panthers.
