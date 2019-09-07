McCain (shoulder) is considered questionable for Sunday's tilt with Baltimore.

McCain was limited in all three practices this week. The 26-year-old began making the switch from cornerback to safety toward the end of last season. McCain figures to see a lot of reps at strong safety this season when healthy. Walt Aikens would seemingly be next in line if McCain can't play Sunday.

