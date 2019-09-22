McCain (shoulder) is active for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Cowboys.

As he did last week, McCain will shed his questionable tag and suit up in his usual strong safety role. With position mate Reshad Jones (ankle) sitting once again in Week 3 and Minkah Fitzpatrick now in Pittsburgh, McCain should remain about as busy as he was in Week 2 versus the Patriots, when he logged 68 snaps and seven tackles (five assisted).

