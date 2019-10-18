Play

McCain (hamstring/shoulder) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bills, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

McCain was limited in practice all week due to two injuries, but he's on track to draw his usual start versus the Bills on Sunday. He was able to play through both issues Week 6 against the Redskins.

