McCain made five tackles (three solo), two pass breakups and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

McCain played 67 of 72 possible defensive snaps (93 percent), and he's locked into this large of a role with Minkah Fitzpatrick in Pittsburgh. He was able to capitalize on the opportunity with his first turnover of the season. McCain will look to keep up the success versus the Chargers in Week 4.