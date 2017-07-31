McCain (knee) returned to practice Monday, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.

A right knee injury prevented McCain from finishing up Sunday's session, but after receiving treatment overnight, it appears the cornerback is ready to resume training. McCain is expected to serve as a nickel or dime back for the Dolphins this season after accruing 46 stops, an interception and a sack in 16 games in 2016.

