Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Returns to practice Monday
McCain (knee) returned to practice Monday, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.
A right knee injury prevented McCain from finishing up Sunday's session, but after receiving treatment overnight, it appears the cornerback is ready to resume training. McCain is expected to serve as a nickel or dime back for the Dolphins this season after accruing 46 stops, an interception and a sack in 16 games in 2016.
