Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Signs extension in Miami
McCain signed a four-year, $27 million extension with the Dolphins on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With the signing of the extension, McCain made himself the league's highest paid nickelback. The defensive back is coming off a career-best season in 2017, where he recorded 48 total tackles, two interceptions and one sack. The contract locks McCain in with the Dolphins through 2022.
