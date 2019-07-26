Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Transitions to safety
McCain is taking reps at the safety position during training camp, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
McCain began the switch from cornerback to safety towards the end of the 2018 campaign, and it appears that his new role will stick. The 2015 fifth-round pick logged 61 tackles (50 solo), two sacks, five passes defended and one interception last season. If McCain indeed plays the full 2019 season as a safety, he'll see increased tackle opportunities.
More News
-
Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Practicing in full for OTAs•
-
Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Another sack Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Posts first sack of season in win•
-
Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Absent from injury report•
-
Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Out of concussion protocol•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Drafting QBs in a Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team Superflex mock draft, including one team that went...
-
ADP Risers and Fallers
Chances are, you aren't drafting for a few weeks. That's good, you've got time. Get a sense...
-
2019 Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Who's got an easy schedule in 2019? Whose September might make you rethink putting your trust...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: ADP
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about Average Draft Position data, highlighting...
-
Fantasy FB breakouts: Winston, Mattison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Camp News: Shepard out with thumb injury
Sterling Shepard fractured his thumb on the first day of practice for the Giants. Chris Towers...