McCain is taking reps at the safety position during training camp, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

McCain began the switch from cornerback to safety towards the end of the 2018 campaign, and it appears that his new role will stick. The 2015 fifth-round pick logged 61 tackles (50 solo), two sacks, five passes defended and one interception last season. If McCain indeed plays the full 2019 season as a safety, he'll see increased tackle opportunities.