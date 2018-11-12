McCain (head) is under concussion protocol, but the cornerback is believed to have avoided serious injury, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

McCain was on the wrong end of a vicious blindside block during Sunday's game in Green Bay, and it wouldn't surprise many witnesses of the play if the cornerback was forced to miss time. Fortunately, the Dolphins are on bye in Week 11, which allows McCain roughly two weeks of rest to get ready for Miami's Week 12 date with Buffalo.