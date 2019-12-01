Play

McCain had surgery recently to repair his season-ending shoulder injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

McCain's season ended after suffering this injury in Week 11's loss to Buffalo, and he was spotted wearing a sling in the locker room. There's no indication that his status for the 2020 season is in jeopardy. Eric Rowe and Adrian Colbert are both expected to continue starting at safety until Steven Parker (groin) returns.

