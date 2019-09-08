McCain (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

McCain was only able to log limited practices each day this week, but as evidenced by this news, is healthy enough for Sunday's game. He and Reshad Jones will slide in as the starting safety duo tasked with slowing down Lamar Jackson and the rest of the Baltimore offense.

