Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Will play Sunday
McCain (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
McCain was only able to log limited practices each day this week, but as evidenced by this news, is healthy enough for Sunday's game. He and Reshad Jones will slide in as the starting safety duo tasked with slowing down Lamar Jackson and the rest of the Baltimore offense.
More News
-
Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Transitions to safety•
-
Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Practicing in full for OTAs•
-
Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Another sack Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Posts first sack of season in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Get lineup advice for every game on the schedule in Week 1 as Dave Richard makes start and...