McCain (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Bengals, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

McCain is dealing with a knee issue that could sideline him for several weeks, having originally sustained the injury during a Week 4 loss to the Patriots after recording his first interception of the season. During McCain's upcoming absence, Cornell Armstrong and Torry McTyer figure to see additional snaps across from fellow starting cornerback Xavien Howard.