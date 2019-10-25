Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Won't receive suspension
McCain (shoulder) won't face a suspension from the team for his incident with a fan last week and will be allowed to play Monday against the Steelers, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
McCain began the week as a limited practice participant due to the shoulder issue so he could still end up on the injury report for Monday's game. The Dolphins disciplined McCain internally for the incident with the fan, and the NFL believes that discipline to be sufficient, per the Buffalo News.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football picks, optimal rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...