McCain (shoulder) won't face a suspension from the team for his incident with a fan last week and will be allowed to play Monday against the Steelers, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

McCain began the week as a limited practice participant due to the shoulder issue so he could still end up on the injury report for Monday's game. The Dolphins disciplined McCain internally for the incident with the fan, and the NFL believes that discipline to be sufficient, per the Buffalo News.