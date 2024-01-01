Chubb tore his ACL during Sunday's Week 17 loss to Baltimore, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Chubb went down with Miami trailing by 30 late in the fourth quarter and appeared to be in significant pain. It was reported after the game that the Dolphins feared an ACL tear, and that diagnoses has now been confirmed. As such, Chubb's season is over, and he finishes with a career-high 74 tackles (45 solo), including 11.0 sacks -- his most since his 2018 rookie campaign. Melvin Ingram and Cameron Goode are leading candidates to absorb Chubb's role moving forward for Miami.