Chubb recorded three total tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Thursday's 31-21 loss to the Bills.

Chubb was able to get to the quarterback for the third straight week to open the season, sacking Josh Allen in the second quarter. The 29-year-old has now registered nine total tackles (five solo), including 3.0 sacks, over three contests this season, and he'll look to make it four games in a row with a sack when the Jets come to town for Monday Night Football in Week 4.