Chubb (knee) is participating in a limited capacity during OTAs, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Chubb has practiced in most sessions during offseason workouts so far. It's a promising development for him after he missed the entire 2024 season recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 17 of the 2023 campaign. If available, he projects to play a major role on the edge for Miami in 2025.
More News
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Restructures contract•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Won't be activated off PUP list•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Remains on PUP list for Week 16•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Questionable for Week 16•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Not set to return Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Could return Week 15•