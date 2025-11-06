Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Dealing with new injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chubb (foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Chubb has been on the injury report for the last few weeks with a shoulder injury, but a foot issue limited his participation Wednesday. His outlook for Sunday's game against Buffalo is unclear.
