Chubb (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Chubb suffered an apparent hand injury during the first half of Miami's Christmas Day loss to Green Bay, but he eventually returned to the contest. However, the sixth-year pass rusher is now dealing with an ankle injury and didn't practice to start Week 17 prep. The severity of the ankle issue remains unclear, but Chubb will have two more opportunities to practice before the Dolphins need to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.
More News
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Returns to Christmas contest•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Questionable to return•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Playing on Christmas•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Gets sack in second straight game•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Inks five-year extension•