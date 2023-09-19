Chubb notched seven tackles, one sack and one forced fumble during Sunday's 24-17 win over New England.

Chubb filled out the stat sheet versus the Patriots on Sunday Night Football, capping his day with a sack in the fourth quarter. The star pass-rusher could've also been credited with a half-sack on a play made by David Long, though that stat was ultimately taken away. Chubb will get a chance to take on his former team when Miami suits up against Denver in Week 3.