Chubb (ankle) is a game-time decision to play Sunday versus the Patriots, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Chubb has been hobbled by an ankle injury all week after dealing with a hand injury in Week 16 against the Packers. Head coach Mike McDaniel expects to know Chubb's status following the team's pregame workouts in Week 17. If the linebacker can't go, Andrew Van Ginkel would likely step into a starting role at strongside linebacker versus New England.
