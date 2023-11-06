Chubb recorded three tackles (two solo) including a sack and forced a fumble in Sunday's 21-14 loss to Kansas City.

Chubb registered in the sack column for the fourth game in a row and forced a fumble for the third time in his last four games Sunday in Frankfurt. He has shown an outstanding nose for the ball over Miami's latest stretch of games, and he'll line up against a pass-happy Las Vegas offense in Week 11 following the Dolphins' bye in Week 10.