Chubb notched three tackles (two solo) and one sack during Sunday's 33-17 loss to the 49ers.

Chubb has notched a sack in back-to-back games since Miami's bye, having also brought down Kyle Allen once during Week 12's win over the Texans. The pass rusher is still getting acclimated to Miami's scheme, as he played only 58 percent of snaps during Sunday's loss to San Francisco, but he's already made an impact and could be more involved versus the Chargers in Week 14.