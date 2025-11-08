default-cbs-image
Chubb (foot) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game versus Buffalo, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Chubb was limited at practice by a foot issue Wednesday and Thursday, but he was able to manage a full practice Friday and avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend. He may have relatively few opportunities to rush the passer Sunday versus the Bills, who currently sport the most run-heavy offense in football.

