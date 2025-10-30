Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Green light to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chubb (shoulder) is active for Thursday's game against Baltimore.
Chubb has been cleared to play Thursday after working through a shoulder injury during the shortened week. The veteran pass rusher has logged 22 combined tackles, including 4.0 sacks, along with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery through eight regular-season games.
