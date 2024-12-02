Chubb (knee) was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Chubb has been out tending to a torn ACL he suffered last season, but he'll now be able to practice with the team. His designation to return opens his 21-day window to practice with the team before needing to be placed on the 53-man roster.
