The Dolphins signed Chubb to a five-year, $110 million extension Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Miami traded a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round selection and running back Chase Edmonds with Denver in exchange for Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick Tuesday, so it's no surprise that one of the team's immediate priorities was to negotiate a new long-term contract. Per Schefter, Chubb's extension is worth $110 million with incentives that could boost the total to $111.25 million, and includes $63.2 million guaranteed. The premier pass-rusher already has 5.5 sacks through eight appearances this season, and he will get a chance to boost those numbers while joining a unit that already includes Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips and Melvin Ingram.
