Chubb registered three tackles (one solo) during the Dolphins' 28-6 loss to the Ravens on Thursday.

Chubb was cleared to play Thursday after working through a shoulder injury, and he was able to play in 41 of 56 defensive snaps. The veteran pass rusher has not recorded a sack over his last four games after logging 4.0 sacks through the first five games of the regular season. Chubb has 25 tackles (14 solo), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery through nine regular-season games.