The Broncos agreed to trade Chubb to the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

According to Schefter, Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick will be moved for a 2023 first-round, 2024 fourth-round selection and running back Chase Edmonds. Chubb currently is playing out the fifth-year option on his rookie contract and will join Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips and Melvin Ingram to form a formidable pass rush in Miami. In 49 career games, Chubb has 33 tackles for loss, 26 sacks and six forced fumbles. Schefter adds that the Dolphins are expected to work out a long-term extension with Chubb, though that could hinge on how the edge rusher fares in his initial action with Miami.