Chubb was listed as a DNP on Monday's estimated practice report due to a shoulder injury, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Chubb likely picked up the injury during Sunday's 34-10 win over the Falcons, when he logged two tackles while playing 31 defensive snaps. The Dolphins didn't practice Monday, so his practice participation over the next two days will provide more clarity on his status for Thursday's home game against the Ravens.