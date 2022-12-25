Chubb (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Chubb is now slated to avoid his first missed contest of the 2022-23 campaign following his limited practice Friday due to a knee issue. He'll resume operating in his usual starting pass-rushing role versus Green Bay on Sunday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Gets sack in second straight game•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Inks five-year extension•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Moving on to Miami•
-
Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Records 2.5 sacks in loss•
-
Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Kicks off year with two sacks•