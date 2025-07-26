Chubb (knee) participated in Friday's practice, Yianni Kourakis of WPBF News reports.

Chubb missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL, meniscus and patellar tendon that he suffered in December of 2023. He participated in OTAs in May in a limited capacity, and the veteran edge rusher has recovered enough to participate in drills in practice. Chubb will look to regain the form he had before his injury, finishing the 2023 regular season with 73 tackles (45 solo), including 11.0 sacks, two pass defenses, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 16 games.