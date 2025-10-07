Chubb recorded two tackles (one solo) including 1.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 27-24 loss at Carolina.

On a second down in the middle of the first quarter, Chubb took advantage of quarterback Bryce Young being loose with the football in the backfield and then pounced on top of it to set up a Dolphins touchdown. Chubb's sack total on the season is up to 4.0, putting him on pace for a career-best year in that category.