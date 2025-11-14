Chubb (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Chubb popped up on Friday's injury report as a limited participant in practice. He played through a foot injury in Miami's Week 10 win over Bills, but it didn't hamper at practice Wednesday or Thursday. If Chubb suits up Sunday in Madrid, he'll be looking to add to his season total of 5.0 sacks.