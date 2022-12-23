Chubb (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Green Bay, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Chubb practiced, albeit in a limited capacity, on Friday, so he's likely closer to the 'probable' end of that questionable designation. The Pro Bowl edge rusher has tallied 38 tackles, eight sacks and three forced fumbles through 14 games in 2022.
