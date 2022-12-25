Chubb is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers due to a hand injury.

Chubb dealt with a knee injury ahead of Sunday's Week 16 matchup, but he was able to suit up. However, he sustained a hand issue in the first quarter, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to return. If he's sidelined for the remainder of the game, Melvin Ingram and Andrew Van Ginkel are candidates to see increased playing time.