Chubb (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Commanders in Madrid.

Chubb was added to the Dolphins' injury report Friday after he was a limited participant in the team's final practice of the week, resulting in him carrying a designation into Sunday. The foot issue ultimately wasn't considered serious enough to sideline the edge rusher for his first game of the season, and he's not expected to be operating with any restrictions in Madrid. Chubb heads into the Week 11 contest having recorded 28 tackles, 5.0 sacks, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble through the Dolphins' first 10 games.