Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Records sack in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chubb recorded one tackle (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the Dolphins' loss to the Colts on Sunday.
Chubb missed the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL but started Sunday's game and played 55 percent of the defensive snaps. Jaelan Phillips, Chubb, Chop Robinson and Matthew Judon are expected to key Miami's pass rush this season.
