Chubb registered three tackles (two solo) including a sack in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Patriots.

Chubb got to Mac Jones on a first-down play at the end of the third quarter that ultimately led to a three-and-out. Chubb is now up to five sacks on the season and leads the Dolphins' defense in that category. He'll look to pad to his total in Week 9 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Germany.