Chubb (knee) will not return to practice this week, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Chubb is still working to return from a torn ACL suffered Week 17 last season. There has been optimism over the last couple of weeks that his return was imminent, but he'll stay sidelined for at least one more week.
More News
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Not returning this week•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Nearing return to practice•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Return date still murky•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Unlikely to play at Indy•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Without return timetable•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Officially moved to PUP list•