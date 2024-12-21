Chubb (knee) won't play Sunday against the 49ers, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Chubb won't be activated off the PUP list prior to Week 16. He will have to be activated before Miami's Week 17 game against the Browns or Chubb would be ineligible to play this season. If Miami gets mathematically eliminated from playoff contention with a loss against the 49ers, Chubb likely won't be brought back in 2024.