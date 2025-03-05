Chubb (knee) agreed to a restructured contract with the Dolphins on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, Chubb's contract will be revised to reduce his base salary, but the veteran pass rusher will still have the opportunity to earn his full $21 compensation through playing time and sack incentives. Chubb missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from surgery for a torn ACL, meniscus and patellar tendon injury that he suffered in December 2023, but he is expected to be fully healthy for the start of the 2025 campaign.