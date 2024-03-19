The Dolphins have restructured Chubb's (knee) contract in order to create additional salary cap space, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Per the report, the move converts $13.8 million of Chubb's base salary into a signing bonus, which creates $11 million in cap space for the Dolphins. Given that Chubb is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 17 last season, it's unclear if he'll be ready for Miami's season opener, which also applies to fellow linebacker Jaelan Phillips (Achilles). With that in mind, the team recently added Shaquil Barrett to the mix via free agency. In 16 regular-season games in 2023, Chubb racked up a career-high 73 tackles and 11 sacks.