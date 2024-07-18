The Dolphins placed Chubb (knee) on the active/PUP list Thursday.

Chubb is working his way back from a right ACL tear suffered in Week 17 last season, so it's likely that his recovery will drag into the early portions of the 2024 campaign, at the least. Miami also placed fellow linebackers Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) and Cameron Goode (kneecap) on the PUP ahead of training camp, a reminder that this pass-rush unit will likely be significantly depleted to begin the year.