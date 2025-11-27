default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Chubb (foot) logged a limited practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Chubb has been on the injury report with a foot injury for the last three weeks, though he hasn't missed any game time. It's a bit concerning that he is still limited coming off of Miami's bye, but he doesn't look to be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's matchup against the Saints at this point.

More News