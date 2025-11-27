Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Still on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chubb (foot) logged a limited practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Chubb has been on the injury report with a foot injury for the last three weeks, though he hasn't missed any game time. It's a bit concerning that he is still limited coming off of Miami's bye, but he doesn't look to be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's matchup against the Saints at this point.
