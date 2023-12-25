Chubb notched four tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks during Sunday's 22-20 win over Dallas.

Chubb is on an impressive two-game streak, having tallied three sacks versus the Jets in Week 15, and his strong showing was exactly what Miami needed to emerge victorious Sunday. The Dolphins will have to rely on Chubb to continue his momentum to close out the regular season, with a tough Week 17 matchup at Baltimore coming up, then a key divisional contest against the Bills closing out Week 18.