Chubb recorded six tackles (four solo) and one sack during Sunday's 42-21 win over the Panthers.

Chubb has racked up 27 tackles (18 solo), two sacks and one forced fumble through six appearances this season. As a pillar of Miami's defense, Chubb will try to take advantage of a Week 7 matchup against an Eagles offense that struggled to move the ball Week 6 against a tough Jets' defensive front.