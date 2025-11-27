Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Upgrades to full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chubb (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Chubb has dealt with a persistent foot injury for three weeks, but has not missed any game time. Barring any major setbacks, the starting defensive end should be good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Saints.
