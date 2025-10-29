Chubb (shoulder) was a limited participant at Tuesday's walkthrough practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Chubb has taken a step in the right direction after having been listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report. The starting defensive end said Tuesday that he anticipates suiting up for Thursday Night Football against the Ravens, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports. Still, Chubb may have to resume practicing in full Wednesday to avoid being assigned an injury designation for Week 9.