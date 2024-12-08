Chubb (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Chubb was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Monday, and he was able to participate in practice all week in a limited capacity. He wasn't able to progress enough to play Sunday, but his next chance to make his 2024 regular-season debut will be Week 15 against Houston on Sunday, Dec. 15.