Chubb (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Chubb was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Monday, and he was able to participate in practice all week in a limited capacity. He wasn't able to progress enough to play Sunday, but his next chance to make his 2024 regular-season debut will be Week 15 against Houston on Sunday, Dec. 15.
